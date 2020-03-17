The Fertile Crescent
A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux
The Fertile Crescent is a Real Time Strategy game set during the Bronze Age in the Ancient Near East.
The controls are similar to classic RTS games, but it introduces new gameplay ideas, providing fresh gameplay.
Inspired by the rise and fall of Bronze Age civilisations, you must manage the delicate balance between food surplus and the maintenance of your army.
Single player
Protect your people against and eventually defeat an enemy tribe on an auto-generated map.
Online multiplayer
Challenge your friends in 1 on 1, team games and free for all (up to 4 players).
Cross-platform play between Windows, Linux and macOS users is supported.
Connect to a regional server: Australia, EU, South Korea or US.
Need someone to play with? Join our friendly community:
About the development
This is a passion-project that has been in development for more than 3 years. We love RTS games and wish more developers made them.
We are developing the game in our spare time, and try to release a substantial update every 1 or 2 months. Check out our development blogs to learn more about how we develop the game and make progress.
The Fertile Crescent is still in early development. However, the available build is fully playable and we try to keep it bug-free.
Feedback wanted
Any feedback is appreciated! Thanks in advance.
|Updated
|2 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Author
|LincRead
|Genre
|Strategy
|Made with
|Unity
|Tags
|2D, ancient, bronze-age, Isometric, Multiplayer, Pixel Art, Real time strategy, Unity
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Links
|Facebook, Blog, Discord
Install instructions
Unzip and run the executable.
Comments
Hey again! I'm loving the update!
Sorry I never responded long ago about giving feedback.
I'd say one small improvement I'd like to see is the villager's prioritizing chopping trees that are on or near water tiles. Sometimes I find them running off to chop down some trees in the middle of nowhere.
Also, when I beat the computer player I get bummed that there's nothing else I can do. It would be great if the map was much larger and there were other enemy villages I could attack and defend against in a long-form campaign.
Thank you for taking my feedback <3
Thanks for commenting and your feedback!
That is a good suggestion. Right now they find the next tree closest to where they left off. Maybe they should instead find the next tree that is closest to the initial order, so it doesn't feel like they're ending up in the middle of nowhere. Then if you order to chop in an area of marshland, they will at least stick around in that area.
We're prioritising the foundation over content for now, but when we've reached a certain point in development, we'll definitely focus on adding more content!
That is a perfect solution!
Looking forward to more updates
muy buen juego gracias
Gracias por tu comentario. Muy apreciado!
I haven't had much time to play the game yet but right away the only problem I see with the game is no way to save.
I'm about to sit down and play a bit more of the game now that I'm back home.
I look forward to seeing where this game goes. not sure if you seen my reply to another post but a map editor would be cool.
I think it would be a pretty cool addition between random gen maps and custom maps I see good things in the future for this game.
good luck and I hope to see how this goes.
I've just noticed most of these messages are over 2 years ago so this game has been in development way longer than I realized.
am I missing something because I can't seem to save my game?
Hi, thanks for commenting!
Save feature is not implemented yet. We hope to add this when we're further into development.
I saw your post about map editor. Making a map editor from the ground up will require effort. We want to try to finish this game first, and then we'll see what happens. :)
I played yesterday with my friend, me on Linux, her on Mac.
It worked flawlessly and it was easy to understand how to play the game.
Well, I still lost the two first games to starvation/revolt. Units do eat a lot… ^^'
That what's make the game fun, thanks a lot for developing it!
Here are a couple of suggestions:
Thanks again!
Hi, it's great to hear that the game worked flawlessly for you.
We have queuing commands with shift in our backlog, so it will definitely be added at some point. Will add your second point to the backlog as well. Thanks for commenting!
How do we disable Unity Analytics ?
I don't agree with that tracking, but you're doing it without my consent. At least for this game you're telling us (most don't…).
How can I disable this ? In the absence of a way to opt-out…
It should be opt-in by default… I'm not willing to play a game that track me against my consent (and I'm not sure it's legal in the UE by the way, GDPR says it's opt-in by default, always).
edit: I'm using linux. If it's not possible to opt-out, then just disable it instead of violating user consent.
Hi, Unity Analytics is enabled from the Unity dashboard. If we disable it, it will be disabled across all platforms. So either we don't use it at all, or we don't export a version at all for Linux, since Unity's opt-out plugin is only supported on Windows and macOS. We are aware of GDPR and have worked with lawyers on this for other products we've worked on. For now you will just have to not play if you don't want any data collected, and then we have to consider if we need to disable Unity Analytics, which is a shame, since it provides us with important error reports. Linux users are ~15% of our current user base. We have to make a decision between supporting Linux or receive important information about how the game is played and performs. Or alternatively, wait for Unity to support Linux with their opt-out before continuing Linux development.
Edit: I will try to have a meeting with my partner soon so we can resolve this. Thanks for your patience.
I'm not sure if "not playing the game" is a valid GDPR consent thing, especially as this analytics starts with first launch of the game, and users are not aware of it.
That thing put apart: is there no way to opt-in for this analytics ?
Is there any other tool that would be more privacy/consent-friendly that you could use ?
I'm not against it if it's opt-in, especially if it's only for errors and bugs report (as long as this doesn't contains personal information), and maybe I would activate it, especially if it helps you to support Linux (which is great ! And thanks a lot for that :). Maybe I'd prefer to send a bug report in another way if I find a crash/bug.
Especially on Linux I'd think people will be willing to help with bug reports and logs if they encounter some issues.
By the way I found a way to disable Unity analytics by hand (https://www.reddit.com/r/linux_gaming/comments/eb3y7q/if_youre_the_kind_of_person_that_doesnt_like/) so I played to your game: still a bit basic (that's understandable) but already quite funny, I like it, well done.
We figured that the opt-out isn't necessary for Linux users since all personal data gets deleted straight away on unsupported platforms. We'll definitely need an opt-in though!
Hi and thanks again for raising your concerns. We have decided to disable Unity Analytics completely. We will write a post about this.
Ok, thanks for disabling it, and I'm sorry if it makes bug reporting harder. I'm happy to help testing things on Linux if needed.
A blog post would be a good thing for transparency, thanks for that.
Thanks, we'll rely om bug reporting until we have a new solution for opt-in in the place. :)
Quite minor but worth mentioning: There needs to be a setting in-game to be able to turn off Analytics.
Hi and thanks for commenting. Being used to GDPR from developing apps in Europe, we take data privacy seriously.
What platform are you on? On Windows and macOS there is an option to opt-out at the bottom of the main menu. Sadly, the opt-out is not supported for Linux by Unity. I hope they change this soon. If you’re on Linux we’ve included a link to Unity’s privacy policy instead. You must decide if this is sufficient and if you want to play despite this limitation or not. Our apologies for the inconvenience.
Hi and thanks again for raising your concerns. We have decided to disable Unity Analytics completely. We will write a post about this.
Once I figured out what I was doing, this was a lot of fun. The added survival game element (your civilization needing food to avoid starving) at first was really annoying, but once I got that under control it was RTS business as usual. Food is very important in this game. (The survival aspect does make the game more realistic than Age of Empires).
The automatic generation of villagers from the Tribe Center is interesting - for beginning players like me, it made it seem like I was contending against not just the enemy, but life itself. I had to keep on eye on that early in the game in order to maintain a strat that didn't involve starvation and rebellion even before an enemy was sighted.
I think the overall aesthetic is great - and the camera angle / map is perfect. Good functionality in click-to-send both on the world screen and the corner map. I did have a little lag upon the final takedown of the red-colored CPU tribe (beginner mode) but other than that everything else was smooth the whole time (MacOS).
I like the tech upgrade system and that it costs nothing (except time). This game respects time as a resource more than AoE in that regard. I can't say I've figured out a good strategic order for upgrading in the tech tree, but I think it's a good system nonetheless.
The tower system is better than AoE in that it explains what manpower is behind them in the first place since you have to stock them with a unit in order to attack from them. I like the way that it affects unit attack.
Idle Villager functionality is also very well-built. Reading the comments, I see that "I" is a hotkey for idle villager, and I'll definitely use that from now on.
Everything that is built and in the game is built well. The absence of half-formed or half-working systems makes for a very enjoyable demo (it acts as a full game).
Also, music is good. Never got sick of it, left it on to write this comment.
Cheers on your development, thanks for the dev and updating this project! Lot of fun and it's awesome to see this kind of RPG in live production again!
-Dandin
Hi and thank you for taking your time to provide this feedback. It's deeply appreciated!
Love this take on RTS, shift+clicking to queue commands to units/workers would be my #1 desired feature for 0.5.4 or 0.6.0
Thanks for commenting. After playing other RTSs lately and going back to play TFC, I've really missed this feature myself. We'll see what we can do!
hello,i have old laptop inter core2duo with mobile family chipset.in game the buildings are color black,villagers is fine.i hope yu fix this soon.thanks
Hi, this has never been reported before and I'm not sure what the cause is.
Really looking forward to seeing the game progress :)
Good Job so far!
Thanks!
Awesome layouts and inventory systems. I will try the game out shortly (macOS)
Still waiting for updates man. The game IS being played so don't lose your motivation.
Hi and thanks for the encouraging comment! It definitely motivates us to read that people are playing the game.
Progress on the next update has been slow lately due to demanding deadlines within our paid jobs, however it shouldn't be too long until we're able to publish the next version.
I LOOOOOOOVE this game! Can't wait for more updates.
I would love to be able to zoom in and out and maybe have a technology that increases the speed the villagers walk?
Also, my friend and I would like to take on a computer player together in a co-op type scenario.
Thanks for making this game!
Thanks for posting! We consider all feedback we receive. :)
Thank you for being so open to feedback. I have a lot more suggestions but I shouldn't be too greedy. Are you still working on updates?
Feel free to share all your feedback! No matter how long, just post here if you want to. It's great to receive data on your experiences with the game and what you want it to be.
We're working on a new update, and we're around 70% finished with it based on task count.
The game does not work with MS Windows Millennium Edition and Debian 8 32 bit. I can not play this game.
The game is currently only playable on 64-bit Windows.
Would love to play it, sadly i cant. i have 32 bit windows.
Hope the support for it will be soon added
Will consider this for the next update.
Doesnt work on mac?
It should work on Mac if you download the correct file. Can you explain what happens if it doesn't work on yours?
"unable to open"
What is your macOS version?
10.15.1
That is the newest and we exported the build for it, so that is odd. We’ve had 100s of Mac users download without issues. Are you able to unzip the file at all before you try to open it?
What about adding an a small chance for enemies to drop equipment on death? Then villagers can equip that loot and be instantly upgraded to light spearmen or something, I don't know if it would cause problems with balancing but I feel like it would be cool :P
Thanks for posting your idea! :)
Great game so far, but I would love it if I could use get an option to use wasd. Seriously it's actually annoying to use the arrow keys with shortcuts on the keyboard. Can't wait to see what else would come.
Thanks for commenting. Unfortunately, it's challenging to not to use WASD for hotkeys for other aspects of the game. We are thinking about how to solve this. In the meantime, you can also move the mouse to outer edges of the screen, or use the middle mouse button, to move the screen as well.
So, I really do love your game, and am impressed by how well everything feels balance-wise. I played my first fifteen minutes, and the result is what you see below:
Thank you for making this fun game!
(P.S., the video will go live at 12pm PST, thanks for your patience with an amateur like me!)
Thanks a lot for posting! It's very useful for us to watch videos like this, to see how first-time players play the game. Quite a lot of changes we've made has been because of these kind of videos. :)
I am glad to hear that. I am happy to be of help, I love playing games like this and seeing what's on the horizon of Indi gaming. Thank you for putting your work out there and letting me play it!
Hi, amazing potential for your game! Even in the alpha stage does the game have pretty good feel to the original AoE. However, I have quite a few suggestions that would be useful to the players of this game:
Content Suggestions:
Thanks for your comment and all your suggestions:
- The net difference is hard to calculate because of walking distances etc., but we'll at least try to show the number of villagers harvesting food.
- The attack move suggestion sounds like a bug that we need to investigate.
Other than that, we consider all ideas we receive!
Hi. There's a bug regarding the watchtowers. Any ranged unit, including villagers, can shoot the enemy settlement from across the map, completely ignoring the tower range, even if there isn't any allied unit near it (it can be 'fogged' and they will shoot it anyway)
However, great game, i've really enjoyed it. Thanks
Can't reproduce this issue. The game runs perfectly. Someone seriously needs to learn how to play... git gud son.
Have you played the latest version of the game? It works fine for me... As a game developer myself I can confirm that there is no bug as the one described aboved. Please go to The Fertile Crescent Folder and open a sword icon, named The Fertile Crescent.exe
Thanks, batonpass. I re downloaded the latest version (0.5.2C) just in case and it still occurs.
I recorded a short video:
I just tested the same thing and got the same results. Watchtower rush == gg
This is a confirmed bug and we will fix it for the next version.
Thanks!
Its just and alpha but I liked the one game that I played, looks nice but too soon to say more, Ive been playing aoe2de so I found it easy
I've played about 6 hours in the last day. How do i send you money because I'm addicted
If we ever commercialise the game you can support us by buying it! ;)
(sorry in advance for my bad english)
Really promising game !
I'm searching for games like this, I don't find many...
The design, the gameplay, I find it very simple and very good !
Of course for now, there are not many different units. But still, it is really pleasant to play !
Is it possible to have a rough counter that tells, approximately, how much food we are getting per unit of time ? just to have an idea. Or an exact counter that considers the distance the villagers are from a granary :P
I'm asking, because I felt a little lost at first, and I still don't know exactly how much food a farm gives over time, and I have problems comparing that to the usage of food.
But, well, it's not totally needed, it can be learned over time I guess, if it is what you intend to do !
It is a VERY good game for now. I hope seeing it evolve :)
Hey, we're happy to hear you enjoy the game!
I'm pretty sure every unit in the game consumes 1 food per 10 seconds at the moment.
Thanks for your suggestions. We're adding all suggestions in a backlog to consider, and we'll at least consider adding a tooltip that tells you how much food all your villagers versus your army are consuming. We might also look into how we can better show what the difference food production ratios actually means.
Thanks again!
Love this game. So nice. Had a true pleasure playing. Thank you. I'm an experienced fan of RTS, loved AoE1&2 in my teenage years. Thing I really miss is hotkey for quick selection of a free villager.
Glad to read you like it!
Quick selection for free villagers is 'I'.
Just started this game. It's hard at the beginning but got the hang of it. My main problem was starvation hahaha. Though, I like a good challenge. Love the style, this game is amazing!
could you add the option to organise the soldiers into groups? likefor example. when I press ctrl+1 with the soldiers selected, I could select the same soldiers again just by pressing 1.
there's a limited number of soldiers that can be selected at once and it's a little clunky moving them around when there's a lot of them.
Hi, you can do this now! Also, if you hold SHIFT + NUM you can add units to existing control groups.
ah, I only tried it on numpad, thanks
Adding numpads to backlog. Thanks again for commenting.
it will be better, yeah i agree with you
Played around with it for a bit. My people starved. Gonna try it some more. It's great!
Hy, the simple and straightforward pixel art graphics are really good, old school and smooth, like the 1990's. And the gameplay is promising.
Will you add walkable walls that infantry can't destroy ? This feature is missing in most games. Some of them that include it are awesome, like Stronghold or Civilizations ar War. I thought trying to make a prototype once, but never got time for.
It will require to implement pathfinding solutions and tweak ai targeting and taking decisions. Some work !
This would be a great addition ! Please, consider.
Hi Nabu, thanks for your comments.
We've thought about walls that units can walk on. There are some issues with this that we haven't overcome yet, that is mostly due to the fact that you can't rotate the camera. So at this point we'll have to say 'probably not', but we still want to do some experimentation and see what we can come up with.
Maybe have walls as discrete but chainable buildings? so each wall section would be like a long watchtower which you can garrison with units and they only guard that one section. If you want to extend the wall you add another section but you have to garrison the second wall separately
any idea when 4 player comes or 3 at that? I think the game is amazing and I'd just love to play with more of my friends
Apologising for the slow response! We've received several requests for team games lately, so this is a feature that we're currently prioritising. At the same time, we've been busy with other things last week and this week, but we'll continue development as soon as we can! :)
Awesome job guys!
This game is amazing! I've gotten my friends to download it and we're having a blast! The gameplay reminds me very much of Starcraft, but new units are attained only through research instead of buildings, which they worked into the game very well. It's important to read the how to play, which is shorter than it looks, but other than that everything is very fluid and easy to understand. 10/10, I can't wait to see what comes of it!
hey,my windows is 32-bit and i can't play this game,please make version for 32-bits windows
Hello guys ! Great concept I'm glad you made it. Just wanted to leave a comment i have trouble with the game as my resolution disrupts things 1440x900 but nvm you'll fix that anyways ! The thing i wanted to say is if you are open to ideas.
Try to make it evolutionary as it would be greater (example aoe2 you start hunting then go to farming and stuff) i'd like to see that. The protoneolitich start then develompent into full neolitic then bronze. Imo that would make the game much more immersive. I am an archeology student so yeah that's why.... hahahaha.
Great game can't wait to see it evolve !
Thanks for all your comments! Glad you like the game.
Yes, the resolution is not working below 1920x1080 atm. Will try to address in the next build.
The game is designed to be less evolutionary than Age of Empires, where the goal is more to rush through the ages to get the best units and technologies. I love Age of Empires, and when we started working on the first prototypes of The Fertile Crescent in 2017, this game actually did start in the Palaeolithic age and progressed through ages, similarly to in Age of Empires. However, we're not trying to recreate Age of Empires, and we quickly discovered that the progression through ages didn't fit the type of gameplay were trying to design. So we scrapped it.
The Fertile Crescent takes place in roughly 3500BC-1150BC, when farming was already common. However, you'll find that foraging is always more efficient early game, especially since farms cost resources and time to construct. We give you the option to make farms right of the bat, but it might not be the best option.
There will be more stuff to do than now though! So far, we've only implemented typical early to mid game content of a multiplayer session (and we still lack hunting, fishing etc.), but there's more late-game buildings, technologies and units planned and upcoming. :)
ohh cool cool then, will there be specific cultures/units ? as the Sumerians, Akadians etc. ?
Yes, there will be specific civilisations. Will announce which ones later.
Hello While showing the game to my friend today we both realized i few things that could be added at some point.
1. range that units can see since it hard to give accurate guess
2. more techs surrounding the bronze age if possible
3. with the building menu I feel it would be best to split them into resource gathering/tribal buildings and militarily buildings or color code the backs of the icons bit so it easier to tell what the building is at the moment in the menu they all look the same or really similar
Great feedback!
1. We'll have a think about how we can do this.
2. We'll definitely do this as we expand the game and add more content.
3. We'll also have a think about this. At least, at some point we're going to re-make all the building icons.
The game is a nice indie remake of aoe2, but please, in next update, put possibilty to choose resolution or atleast make game looking a bit more closer.
Hi and thank you! We'll have to look into resolution scaling for the next build, since it doesn't seem to work properly (unless your screen is 1920x1080).
My screen is 1366x768, but thanks!
hello guys you have great game on hands and i had fun playing at game on one thing i did notice while playing with sound was when i went into settings and turned down the volume of the sound effects the sound did not change to reflect it. I have also noted that I feel like overall the sounds in general are bit to loud even when turned down.
Thanks for the comment! We've added the issue to the backlog and will check it out.
Really liked it!
Glad to hear!
A great game, i envy your ability to do 2d with unity! c# still intimidates me so i keep using gml
Thanks for the comment! There was a time when I used GML and was intimidated by C# as well. :)
how'd you overcome the barrier? college?
Hi, dear dev, could you add a lan function? cause those pulicservers have too high ping to me and my friend, and we were used to use Lan. If it's not difficult, may you did it?
We might consider adding multiplayer through LAN in the future, but it's not a priority right now.
What server are you playing on and what's your ping? Maybe we can add a server that's closer to you.
All three servers have at least 200ms+, and sometimes went up to 600ms+, it's unstable.
I'm in China and as someone know this country has a bad network connection to international network for most civilians, like blocked, unstable, etc. So a LAN would be best to me and my friend....
Anyway thanks I knew it's a need for only a few people so I totally understand your choice.
Have a good day! :D
Adding KR (South Korea) servers today. Let me know if that works better for you. Should be a lot closer.
90% 290ms~380ms, 10% 400ms+, in created game hall, two minutes.
Tested again, AU at least 340ms, EU at least 300ms, US at least 700ms, KR at least 280ms, in server selection page, all are unstable.
Thanks a lot for testing! I'm sorry that the KR server didn't help that much.
It might be possible to add a mainland China server, but it requires special permissions, so we'll have to investigate this further before we know for sure.
Thanks for your patience.