The Fertile Crescent is a Real Time Strategy game set during the Bronze Age in the Ancient Near East.

The controls are similar to classic RTS games, but it introduces new gameplay ideas, providing fresh gameplay.

Inspired by the rise and fall of Bronze Age civilisations, you must manage the delicate balance between food surplus and the maintenance of your army.

Single player

Protect your people against and eventually defeat an enemy tribe on an auto-generated map.

Online multiplayer

Challenge your friends in 1 on 1, team games and free for all (up to 4 players).

Cross-platform play between Windows, Linux and macOS users is supported.

Connect to a regional server: Australia, EU, South Korea or US.

Need someone to play with? Join our friendly community:

Official Discord



About the development

This is a passion-project that has been in development for more than 3 years. We love RTS games and wish more developers made them.



We are developing the game in our spare time, and try to release a substantial update every 1 or 2 months. Check out our development blogs to learn more about how we develop the game and make progress.



The Fertile Crescent is still in early development. However, the available build is fully playable and we try to keep it bug-free.

Feedback wanted

Any feedback is appreciated! Thanks in advance.

Connect with us

